Posted on January 12, 2026
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation edged down in December and are likely to keep on weakening in the coming months, U.S. bank Citi said on Monday.
A monthly survey conducted by Citi and polling firm YouGov showed expectations for price growth in the 12 months ahead fell to 3.6% in December from 3.7% in November.
Longer-term inflation expectations weakened to 3.8% from 3.9%, Citi said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)
