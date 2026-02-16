UK Government Drops Plan to Delay Local Council Elections in May

Local Council Elections Update

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The British government was forced on Monday to abandon a plan to postpone 30 local council elections in May after receiving legal advice.

Government's Initial Plan

Ministers had previously defended the postponement as being vital for the delivery of an overhaul of local government. Elections for 34 other councils were going ahead as planned.

Legal Challenges and Opposition

“Following legal advice, the government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May,” a spokesperson said.

Impact on Democracy

"Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026."

The government had been under pressure from opponents over the decision to allow some councils which are facing a reorganisation next year to postpone local government elections due to take place in May.

Critics said it was damaging to democracy. Nigel Farage's Reform UK party had lodged a legal challenge to the decision which was due to be heard on Thursday and Friday at the High Court.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)