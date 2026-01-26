Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
UK and Germany's grid operators plan GriffinLink to connect offshore wind farms, enhancing renewable energy and reducing Russian energy reliance.
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid and Germany's TenneT Germany will partner to develop a power link connecting British and German offshore wind farms in the North Sea to supply both countries, the companies said on Monday.
The announcement comes as Britain, Germany, Denmark and other European countries sign a clean energy pact at a summit in Hamburg, pledging to deliver 100 gigawatts of offshore wind power through large-scale joint projects.
Europe is seeking to boost its energy independence and wean itself off Russian energy imports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The interconnector, called GriffinLink, could connect up to 2 GW of offshore wind to the two countries and could be operational by the late 2030s, the companies said.
