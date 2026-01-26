Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Bank of Scotland fined £160,000 for processing payments violating Russia sanctions, impacting UK banking regulations.
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said it had fined Bank of Scotland, part of Lloyds Banking Group, 160,000 pounds ($218,640.00) for breaching its Russia financial sanctions regime.
The bank processed 24 payments in February 2023 totalling about 77,000 pounds to and from a personal current account held by a UK-designated person, the OFSI said on Monday.
($1 = 0.7318 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)
Compliance in banking refers to the process of ensuring that financial institutions adhere to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by regulatory bodies to prevent illegal activities and protect consumers.
Banking regulations are laws and guidelines that govern the operations of banks and financial institutions, aimed at maintaining the stability of the financial system and protecting consumers.
Explore more articles in the Finance category