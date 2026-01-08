UK expected to soften business rates rise for pubs
UK expected to soften business rates rise for pubs
January 8, 2026
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The British government is expected to announce a reduction in business rates rises for pubs, after it announced the tax would be hiked in November, a move criticised by hospitality groups, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Business rates are a tax on non-domestic properties, such as shops and offices, which helps fund local services. The amount is based on the property's estimated value.
The hospitality industry encompasses businesses that provide services related to food, drink, accommodation, and entertainment, including hotels, restaurants, and bars.
The UK economy is the economic system of the United Kingdom, characterized by a mix of private and public enterprises, and is one of the largest economies in the world.
