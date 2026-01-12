Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market cooled in December but starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at a faster pace, according to a survey of recruiters that will be studied by the Bank of England as it considers when it should cut interest rates again.
The monthly survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG - which was published on Monday - showed hiring in December fell for the 39th month in a row and at the steepest pace in four months.
Employers have said the increase in a payroll tax ordered by finance minister Rachel Reeves in her 2024 budget has contributed to their wariness about hiring.
The REC survey showed average starting salaries for permanent workers rose by the most since May as firms competed for candidates with in-demand skills but the pace of pay growth was below its long-run average.
"The jobs market at the end of 2025 was still signalling caution. After a long stretch of rising costs pressures and higher global economic uncertainty, many firms continue to pause hiring and are flexing where they can by using temporary staff," Jon Holt, chief executive and UK senior partner at KPMG, said.
REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said December's fall in placements might prove a blip after an improvement in the second half of 2025.
REC and KPMG also said:* The survey's permanent staff placements gauge fell to44.3, the lowest since August and down from 45.5 in November; * Temporary staff hiring fell to 47.6 from 48.8, partly dueto weak business confidence and concerns about costs; * The availability of candidates for permanent roles edgedup while vacancies fell; * The BoE reduced interest rates by a quarter-point to 3.75%in December and its policymakers are split between those worriedabout inflation pressures and others focused on a downturn inthe labour market; * Investors see one or two more 25 basis-point cuts in 2026.
(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)
The UK job market refers to the supply and demand for employment opportunities in the United Kingdom, including trends in hiring, salary levels, and workforce dynamics.
Salary growth is the increase in the amount of money employees earn over time, often influenced by factors such as demand for skills, inflation, and company performance.
Hiring trends refer to patterns and changes in employment practices, including the number of job openings, types of positions being filled, and shifts in workforce demand.
Economic uncertainty can lead to cautious hiring practices, as companies may delay recruitment or prefer temporary staff to manage costs and risks.
Explore more articles in the Finance category