Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

UK employers hold pay deals at 4% before expected fall in 2025, survey shows
People walking near Tower Bridge, London.

Published : 27 seconds ago, on

(Reuters) – Pay deals awarded by British employers were steady in the three months to November and are likely to slow next year as companies economise to meet higher tax bills introduced by the new government’s first budget, a survey showed on Wednesday,

Human resources data firm Brightmine said the median pay award held at 4% for a fifth month running, down from 6% over 2023 as a whole.

The survey added to signs of stubbornly high pay pressures in Britain’s economy. Official data on Tuesday showed an increase in the pace of earnings growth – something the Bank of England is likely to note on Thursday when it announces its December interest rate decision.

All economists polled by Reuters think the BoE will keep rates on hold this week. The central bank has said the outlook for inflation will hinge in part on how companies respond to finance minister Rachel Reeves’ Oct. 30 budget.

She increased the social security contributions paid by employers in order to finance more spending on investment and public services. The increase kicks in from April next year – just as the minimum wage is due to rise by nearly 7%.

Brightmine – which previously forecast a median pay award of 3% for 2025, down from 4.5% for 2024 – said nearly 40% of the employers it surveyed expected to reduce salary budgets in response to the budget.

“While it’s great to see pay awards are still being offered across all industries, there’s no doubt that businesses next year are facing a tough landscape and will have to make some difficult decisions,” said Sheila Attwood, Brightmine senior content manager.

The latest data was based on 22 pay awards between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, covering around 227,000 employees.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post