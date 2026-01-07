UK data watchdog contacts Musk's X over Grok AI images
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's data regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office, said on Wednesday it had asked Elon Musk's X to clarify how it was complying with data protection laws in light of concerns about the use of X's built-in AI bot Grok to produce images.
"People have a right to use social media knowing their personal data is being handled lawfully and with respect. We are aware of reports raising serious concerns about content produced by Grok," the ICO said in a statement.
"We have contacted X and xAI to seek clarity on the measures they have in place to comply with UK data protection law and protect individuals' rights."
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)
