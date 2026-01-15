Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain has moved up the rankings as a destination for new foreign direct investment, helped by growth in artificial intelligence and clean energy, but needs to do more to attract other types of investment, consultancy McKinsey said.
The United Kingdom was the world's third-largest destination for newly announced FDI projects between 2022 and 2025 - behind the United States and India, up from fourth place in 2015–19, McKinsey said in a report published on Thursday.
Inflation-adjusted inflows averaged about $85 billion a year, 40% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger than a 20% increase in global announced FDI, it said. By comparison, France and Germany attracted averages of $45 billion and $43 billion.
Britain's government has said it wants to attract more foreign investment as part of its push to speed up the country's weak productivity and overall economic growth.
McKinsey also said:* Much of Britain's new FDI is concentrated in clean energyand AI deals worth more than $1 billion each with relativelylittle flowing into advanced manufacturing in areas such asbatteries for electric vehicles and semiconductors; * Around 80% of announced inflows to Britain came fromEurope and the United States with Britain at risk of missing outon investment from the Gulf, South Korea, Taiwan and elsewhere; * Announced FDI in fossil fuels in Britain fell by around80%compared with a decline of around 30% globally, possiblyreflecting increased taxes on oil and gas companies.
