Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK business morale falls to 2024 low but pay growth strong, surveys show
Canary Wharf skyline with Thames River view.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) – British business confidence fell to its lowest level of 2024 in December but employers were a bit more optimistic about the wider economy, according to a survey published on Monday, while separate data showed a pre-Christmas rise in hiring and pay.

The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer measure of confidence among companies fell by 2 points to 39%, still above its long-run average of 29%.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said the fall extended a drift down since the summer.

“The key difference in this month’s results is that the fall in confidence is driven by firms’ own trading prospects,” he said. “There was, however, more positivity regarding the wider economy and, going into 2025, this offers some hope if companies continue to feel confident about the economy.”

Britain’s economy contracted in September and October – the first consecutive monthly falls in output since the COVID-19 pandemic – as employers worried about the new government’s first budget which was announced on Oct. 30.

The Bank of England last week forecast zero growth in gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2024 but it kept interest rates on hold as it awaited more clarity on the impact on inflation from the budget’s tax increases for employers.

Lloyds’ gauge of price intentions increased slightly in December and remained well above the long-run average.

A separate survey suggested the labour market was recovering some of its momentum in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Online jobs website Adzuna said its measure of growth in vacancies rose by the most in 2024 so far in November, up by 2.3% from October, driven in part by the logistics sector.

Average salaries advertised on Adzuna last month rose by 6.5% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since April 2021.

Official data last week showed unexpectedly fast pay growth across the economy of 5.2%, well above the rate of around 3% which the BoE views as consistent with stable inflation.

However, Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said employment trends were soon likely to reflect the impact of the budget as well as the slowdown in the economy.

“Right now we are seeing a very competitive hiring landscape,” Hunter said. “Yet we expect that the wider macroeconomic environment may begin to impact hiring figures early next year.”

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post