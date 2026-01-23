Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
UBS plans to offer cryptocurrency investments to select private clients, initially focusing on bitcoin and ether, with potential expansion to other markets.
Jan 23 (Reuters) - UBS is planning to offer cryptocurrency investment options to some private banking clients, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Swiss lender is selecting partners for the proposed crypto offering, the report said.
UBS would initially allow select clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell bitcoin and ether, according to the report, which added that the service could later be expanded to markets including Asia-Pacific and the United States.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. UBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The lender's increased focus on crypto comes partly in response to rising demand for digital assets from wealthy clients, the report said.
Last year, Bloomberg News reported that JPMorgan Chase was considering offering cryptocurrency trading to its institutional clients, while Morgan Stanley said it would offer trading in crypto on its E*Trade platform from the first half of this year.
Such a move by UBS would mark another significant step in the broader institutional adoption of digital assets under U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to make America the "crypto capital of the world."
(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
