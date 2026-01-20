Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
UBS is evaluating external and internal candidates to succeed CEO Sergio Ermotti, who plans to step down by 2027.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group’s board is considering possible external candidates to succeed Sergio Ermotti as chief executive next year, alongside a list of internal contenders, Ermotti told Bloomberg News at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Ermotti, who oversaw the Swiss bank's emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, is set to step down by the middle of 2027, though the timeline has not been finalised.
