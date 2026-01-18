Headlines
Two high-speed trains derail in Spain, police said
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 18, 2026
Last updated: January 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 18, 2026
Last updated: January 18, 2026
MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - At least two people have died and an unknown number are trapped after two high-speed trains derailed on Sunday in southern Spain, Spanish police said.
The accident happened in Adamuz near Cordoba. An unknown number of passengers have been injured, the Civil Guard said.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Nia Williams)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category