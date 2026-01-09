Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it has opened an investigation into French software company Dassault Systemes over alleged anti-competitive practices in its dealership system.
The regulator said the probe will examine whether Dassault, which provides widely used engineering and design programs such as SolidWorks and CATIA, violated Turkey's competition law.
The investigation will focus whether the company interfered with dealers' pricing, preventing free price formation, and if it imposed restrictions on which customers or regions dealers could sell to.
