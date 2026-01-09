Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Friday fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on monthly data the company released.
The fourth-quarter revenue beat market forecasts, and was up 20.45% from the year ago period on surging interest in artificial intelligence applications.
An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 20 analysts, predicted fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,035.913 billion ($32.73 billion).
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple.
($1 = 31.6550 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
