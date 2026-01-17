Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, Trump said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sergio Non)
Explore more articles in the Finance category