Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Trump demands Hamas disarm within three weeks or face military action, as stated at the World Economic Forum.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it should be known within three weeks whether Hamas will agree to give up its weapons, and threatened action if the group does not.
"That's what they agreed to. They've got to do it. And we're going to know ... over the next two or three days - certainly over the next three weeks - whether or not they're going to do it," Trump said in a question and answer session following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"If they don't do it, they'll be blown away very quickly. They'll be blown away."
(Reporting by Steve Holland in Davos; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
