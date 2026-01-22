Trump says Greenland agreement still being negotiated

Jan 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said the details of a U.S. agreement over Greenland were still being worked out on Thursday, speaking one day after he stepped back from a tariff threat and ruled out the use of force to seize the Danish territory.

Trump, in an interview on Fox Business Network from Davos, also acknowledged the impact of his quest for Greenland on global markets and said he did not plan to pay to acquire it.

"It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. It's - there's no end, there's no time limit," Trump said from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"I noticed the stock market went up very substantially after we announced it," he told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" program.

Asked about the possibility of Europeans selling U.S. stocks and bonds, he added: "If they do, they do. But if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards."

Trump began floating the idea of acquiring Greenland after taking office last year but stepped up his rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening a 10% tariff on eight European countries over the weekend that shook investors.

He continued his push in a more than hour-long speech at Davos on Wednesday before meeting with the head of NATO and announcing plans for a new deal that has yet to be defined.

Asked on Thursday what he was willing to pay for the semi-autonomous territory, he added: "We're going to not have to pay anything other than the fact that we are building the Golden Dome."

Trump said any deal would allow "total access" to Greenland, including for the military: "We're getting everything we want at no cost".

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)