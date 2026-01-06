WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are discussing options for acquiring Greenland and utilizing the U.S. military in furtherance of the goal is "always an option," the White House said on Tuesday.
"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," the White House said in a statement in response to queries from Reuters.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Bo Erickson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
