Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Traton's 2025 cash flow of 1.643 billion euros surpassed market expectations, with sales and operating returns meeting forecasts.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - The German truck manufacturer Traton Group reported a net cash flow of 1.643 billion euros ($1.92 billion) for 2025, beating analyst consensus estimates of 1.011 billion euros.
Traton added that 2025 sales and adjusted operating return on sales were within forecast ranges and the current consensus.
($1 = 0.8540 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand EibachEditing by Ludwig Burger)
Cash flow refers to the total amount of money being transferred into and out of a business, particularly in terms of operating, investing, and financing activities.
Operating return on sales measures a company's operational efficiency by comparing its operating income to its net sales.
