EU drops complaint against Chinese trade curbs on Lithuania at WTO - document
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said it had ended a trade dispute it launched against China in 2022 in which it accused Beijing of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania.
"The European Union (EU) hereby notifies the Dispute Settlement Body that, considering that the key objectives behind this dispute have been met and relevant trade has resumed, it no longer considers it necessary to pursue its complaint," the WTO document said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Sarah Marsh)