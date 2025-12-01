Finance

EU drops complaint against Chinese trade curbs on Lithuania at WTO - document

Posted on December 1, 2025

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said it had ended a trade dispute it launched against China in 2022 in which it accused Beijing of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania.

"The European Union (EU) hereby notifies the Dispute Settlement Body that, considering that the key objectives behind this dispute have been met and relevant trade has resumed, it no longer considers it necessary to pursue its complaint," the WTO document said.

