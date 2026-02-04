Toyota plans 30% boost to 2026 hybrid vehicle output by 2028, Nikkei

Toyota's Production Goals for Hybrid Vehicles

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Toyota plans to boost production of hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles to about 6.7 million cars by 2028, 30% higher than its 2026 target, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Projected Production Numbers

The world's largest automaker is aiming to raise global output to about 11.3 million vehicles in 2028, roughly 10% above its 2026 plan, the paper said, adding that hybrids would account for about 60% of production, up from around 50% this year.

Supplier Communication and Planning

A Toyota statement said the company provides a rough estimate of future production prospects to suppliers and other partners every year as a reference for their planning, emphasising that these figures are a reference and not production or sales plans.

(Reporting by Daniel LeussinkEditing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)