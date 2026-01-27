Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
TotalEnergies partners with SWM for a decade-long renewable energy supply, aiming to reduce emissions and expand its power business.
By America Hernandez
PARIS, Jan 27 - Oil major TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to supply paper manufacturer SWM with 800 gigawatt‑hours of renewable electricity over 10 years at three sites in France, it said on Tuesday.
The contract, which began this month, is part of TotalEnergies’ plan to expand its integrated power business, combining renewable and gas‑fired electricity to supply industrial customers around the clock.
"This agreement secures half of our French electricity needs from renewable sources for the next decade, a decisive step toward our commitment to significantly reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2033," said Giuliano Scilio, Vice President and CIO at SWM.
Total has recently signed similar deals with Google, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Amazon, Microsoft and Orange, with a goal to increase electricity production by approximately 20% annually, reaching 100 terawatt-hours by 2030.
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Renewable energy is energy generated from natural sources that are replenished constantly, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power.
Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas emissions from owned or controlled sources, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity.
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) refers to practices and policies undertaken by corporations to have a positive influence on the world, including environmental sustainability and social equity.
Explore more articles in the Finance category