Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
TotalEnergies CEO predicts the EU might ban sustainable aviation fuel due to high costs and airline reluctance, similar to the combustion-engine car ban plan.
(Corrects to say 'drop' instead of 'ban' in paragraph 1)
PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday the EU would likely drop its mandate to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel in future, similar to the bloc's ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 which it said last month it planned to drop.
Pouyanne said in Davos that TotalEnergies could produce sustainable aviation fuel, but airlines were unwilling to pay four times the amount paid for regular jet fuel.
(Reporting by America Hernandez, writing by Louise Rasmussen, Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a type of fuel made from renewable resources, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.
The EU has been considering regulations and incentives for sustainable aviation fuel to promote environmental sustainability in the aviation sector.
Airlines face challenges with the high cost of sustainable aviation fuel, which can be four times more expensive than traditional jet fuel.
Explore more articles in the Finance category