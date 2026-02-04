TomTom Projects Steady Revenue in 2026 with Growth Expected in 2027

TomTom's Revenue Forecast and Business Outlook

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dutch location technology company TomTom expects its revenue to be steady or lower in 2026, affected by the transition of some customers.

Impact of Customer Transition

The Amsterdam-based group forecast revenue of between 495 million and 555 million euros ($586 million and $657 million) for 2026. Last year, its revenue was 555 million euros, which missed analysts' 561-million-euro forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

Automotive Business Backlog

"Looking ahead to 2026, our revenue will reflect the transition of some customers; however, this impact is temporary," finance chief Taco Titulaer said in a press release.

Core Location Technology Revenue

TomTom expects a return to growth in 2027, he added, citing a "refreshed customer mix" and a strong backlog of orders.

Within the automotive business, the backlog increased to a record 2.4 billion euros at the end of 2025.

The group expects revenue in its core Location Technology business to be between 435 million and 485 million euros in 2026, compared to 482 million last year, and its operating margin to be above 3%, versus 0% in 2025.

($1 = 0.8451 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)