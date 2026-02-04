TomTom sees lower to steady revenue in 2026, followed by growth in 2027
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
TomTom forecasts steady to lower revenue in 2026 due to customer transitions, with growth anticipated in 2027, supported by a strong automotive backlog.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dutch location technology company TomTom expects its revenue to be steady or lower in 2026, affected by the transition of some customers.
The Amsterdam-based group forecast revenue of between 495 million and 555 million euros ($586 million and $657 million) for 2026. Last year, its revenue was 555 million euros, which missed analysts' 561-million-euro forecast in a company-compiled consensus.
"Looking ahead to 2026, our revenue will reflect the transition of some customers; however, this impact is temporary," finance chief Taco Titulaer said in a press release.
TomTom expects a return to growth in 2027, he added, citing a "refreshed customer mix" and a strong backlog of orders.
Within the automotive business, the backlog increased to a record 2.4 billion euros at the end of 2025.
The group expects revenue in its core Location Technology business to be between 435 million and 485 million euros in 2026, compared to 482 million last year, and its operating margin to be above 3%, versus 0% in 2025.
($1 = 0.8451 euros)
(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Customer transition refers to the process where customers change from one product or service to another. This can affect a company's revenue and operational strategies.
An automotive business backlog is the accumulation of unfulfilled orders or requests for products and services in the automotive sector, indicating demand and future revenue potential.
Operating margin is a financial metric that shows the percentage of revenue that remains after covering operating expenses. It indicates the efficiency of a company in managing its costs.
Core location technology refers to the fundamental systems and services that enable accurate positioning and navigation, often used in various applications like automotive and mapping services.
Explore more articles in the Finance category