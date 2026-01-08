TKMS has submitted non-binding bid for German shipyard GNYK
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German warship maker TKMS has submitted a non-binding bid for smaller peer German Naval Yards (GNYK), the company said on Thursday.
"Discussions between our two companies will continue with an open outcome," TKMS told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph SteitzEditing by Miranda Murray)
