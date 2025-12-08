TKMS CEO expects decision over possible GNYK purchase in next few weeks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German warship builder TKMS expects to make a decision on whether to buy neighbouring German Naval Yards Kiel (GNYK) in the next few weeks, its CEO Oliver Burkhard said on Monday.
Talks with GNYK, which is owned by France-based shipping group CMN Naval, are currently underway, and Burkhard said TKMS was in what he called a "pre due diligence" to see whether a purchase makes sense.
"For us, this would be a good opportunity, but it is not a must. And I believe it is important that we know very quickly whether it is worthwhile to deepen talks," Burkhard told reporters after presenting full-year results.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)