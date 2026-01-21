Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
ECB's Villeroy urges Europe to respond to US tariff threats, emphasizing unity and defense of interests, including Greenland rights.
PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Europe must wake up in the face of threats of fresh tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
"Europe must stand firm and defend itself, and Europe can also wake up and play its own cards," Villeroy told France 2 television.
"We must defend ourselves on tariffs. We must defend our rights over Greenland. But we have many resources. We can work together as Europeans and with our allies on artificial intelligence and, of course, carbon-free energy. As for our defence efforts, I believe it is time for Europe to wake up," he added.
"This political crisis must be resolved, but above all we must mobilise our assets around a major European project. The single market is one of our strengths."
Villeroy said fresh tariffs by the U.S. would weaken economic growth for all parties involved, but that their impact on European inflation should be rather muted.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrew Heavens)
The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank for the euro and administers monetary policy within the Eurozone, aiming to maintain price stability.
Economic growth refers to the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over time, typically measured by GDP.
Monetary policy is the process by which a central bank manages the money supply and interest rates to influence economic activity.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power.
Explore more articles in the Finance category