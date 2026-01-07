WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - TikTok has removed six videos posted by a Polish far-right politician best known for provoking international outrage by using a fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles in the country's parliament, an anti-racism organisation said on Wednesday.

Once viewed by many Poles as a fringe extremist, Grzegorz Braun has become an increasingly important figure in right-wing politics, with his Confederation of the Polish Crown party regularly polling in double digits.

Those numbers could give it a say in the formation of a future coalition, but Braun's antisemitism and aggressive social media stunts have led the government to say his party may be banned, while the leader of opposition nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) has ruled out working with him.

Rafal Pankowski, from the 'Never Again' Association, which advises social media companies on eliminating hate speech and flagged the videos to TikTok, said the films, including one about the Hanukkah candles, were just the "tip of the iceberg."

"There is simply a whole lot of such material, such content, which is evidently saturated with hostility, primarily towards Jews and often also towards various other minorities... I think that the worst thing in all this is that there is this element of glorification, incitement to violence," he said.

TikTok confirmed that it had removed certain videos for violating its rules on hate speech.

A spokesperson for the Confederation of the Polish Crown did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Braun has said he is trying to protect predominantly Catholic Poland from the influence of Jews and Ukrainians.

Pankowski said the 'Never Again' Association had reported more of Braun's films to TikTok.

From launching into an antisemitic tirade outside the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, where Nazi Germany killed more than 1.1 million Jews, to tearing down Ukrainian flags or demolishing exhibitions about LGBT rights, Braun's actions have outraged many Poles but have also generated significant publicity.

Braun, a Member of the European Parliament, has had his immunity from prosecution lifted by the legislature. Polish prosecutors have charged him with seven offences including public disorder and offending religious sentiments.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan CharlishEditing by Ros Russell)