Union launches job security talks at Thyssenkrupp Steel if Jindal sale goes through
Union launches job security talks at Thyssenkrupp Steel if Jindal sale goes through
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Worker representatives met at Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) on Tuesday to start a process of agreeing on job security and co-determination if the German group is sold to India's Jindal Steel International, the IG Metall union said.
Jindal Steel has made an indicative bid for TKSE, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, and is currently carrying out detailed due diligence to assess whether to launch a formal binding offer for the business.
Workers at Thyssenkrupp's steel division, which have traditionally commanded substantial clout over corporate decisions, are aiming to maintain that influence should an ownership change take place.
"A fair and best-owner agreement is intended to provide security for employees, locations, co-determination and the future of TKSE in the event of a possible sale to the Jindal Group," said the union in a statement.
IG Metall said it had asked management of TKSE as well as parent Thyssenkrupp to enter negotiations on the matter at short notice, adding that Jindal Steel International had also been informed about the process.
A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said the company intended to soon enter negotiations with IG Metall.
Jindal Steel International was not immediately available for comment
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom KaeckenhoffWriting by Madeline ChambersEditing by Miranda Murray)