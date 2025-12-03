BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's steel division head, Marie Jaroni, estimates a restructuring deal that will cut or outsource about 11,000 jobs will cost the company a three-digit million-euro amount, she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) said earlier this week that it had agreed with the IG Metall union to cut or outsource 40% of its workforce and reduce production capacity to a shipping level of 8.7 million to 9 million tons, from 11.5 million at present.

"The restructuring is costing us a mid-three-figure million euro sum. The exact amount depends on how many employees accept which offer," Jaroni said in an interview published on Wednesday.

This will pay off, she added, because the company will have permanently lower personnel costs, "a low three-digit million amount less annually than today," she told the newspaper.

Thyssenkrupp, which has for years tried to dispose of its steel business, in September received an indicative bid for from India's Jindal Steel International for TKSE.

Jindal Steel is currently carrying out detailed due diligence to assess whether to launch a formal binding offer for TKSE, Germany's largest steelmaker with sales of 10.7 billion euros ($12.46 billion) last year.

($1 = 0.8587 euros)

(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)