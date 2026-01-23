Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Thyssenkrupp is considering selling a 30% stake in its bearings division, valuing it at 1.5 billion euros, as part of strategic reviews.
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is considering selling a minority stake in its bearings division Rothe Erde, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Bloomberg first reported the news, saying that Thyssenkrupp was looking to sell around 30% in Rothe Erde and that a deal could value the division, which is part of Thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies business area, at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
"Rothe Erde is a profitable company and an interesting asset within the Thyssenkrupp Group. As a result, we regularly receive offers for various transaction opportunities. We are keeping all options open and reviewing the respective offers," Thyssenkrupp said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8506 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
A minority stake refers to owning less than 50% of a company's shares, which typically does not grant control over the company's operations.
Equity represents ownership in a company, typically in the form of shares, and reflects the value of the owner's stake after liabilities are deducted.
A profitable company is one that generates more revenue than its expenses, resulting in a positive net income.
