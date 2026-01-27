Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Three French tourists died when a boat capsized off Oman's coast. The boat, carrying 25 people, tipped over near Sultan Qaboos Port. Two others were injured.
DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Three French tourists were killed when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.
The boat, carrying 25 people including a group of French tourists, a tour guide and the captain, was 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman when it tipped over. In addition to those killed, two tourists sustained minor injuries.
France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by John Irish in Paris and Nayera Abdallah in dubaiEditing by Michael Georgy and Peter Graff)
