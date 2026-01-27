Three French tourists killed when boat capsizes off Oman coast

Details of the Boat Capsize Incident

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Three French tourists were killed when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.

Circumstances of the Accident

The boat, carrying 25 people including a group of French tourists, a tour guide and the captain, was 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman when it tipped over. In addition to those killed, two tourists sustained minor injuries.

Response from Authorities

France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by John Irish in Paris and Nayera Abdallah in dubaiEditing by Michael Georgy and Peter Graff)