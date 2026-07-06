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Business continuity is no longer best understood as a defensive discipline sitting quietly in risk or compliance. It is becoming a commercial capability that protects revenue, preserves trust, supports faster recovery, and allows organisations to move while less prepared competitors are still stabil…

Business continuity is no longer best understood as a defensive discipline sitting quietly in risk or compliance. It is becoming a commercial capability that protects revenue, preserves trust, supports faster recovery, and allows organisations to move while less prepared competitors are still stabilising. That shift is visible across multiple authoritative sources: the World Economic Forum reports that only one in four companies feels prepared across resilience dimensions, PwC finds that 89% of business leaders rank resilience among their most important strategic priorities, McKinsey’s research shows that a small group of “resilient” companies materially outperformed peers through downturn conditions, and both ISO and the BIS now frame resilience and continuity through structured, organisation-wide capabilities rather than narrow contingency plans. For executive readers, the strategic implication is clear: resilience is moving from overhead to advantage.

For much of the past two decades, business continuity was treated as an insurance policy: necessary, important, and often underappreciated until something went wrong. That framing is now too narrow. In a business environment shaped by digital dependence, third-party ecosystems, supply-chain interconnection, customer expectations for constant availability, and tighter regulatory scrutiny, continuity increasingly influences growth, reputation, and long-term competitiveness. The World Economic Forum’s 2025 resilience survey found that only one in four companies feels prepared across resilience dimensions and only one in five feels equipped across resilience capabilities. At the same time, PwC reports that 89% of leaders see resilience as one of their most important strategic priorities. Together, those findings suggest a large gap between strategic intent and operational readiness, which is precisely where advantage can emerge. [2]

Drivers

Several forces are pushing continuity and resilience out of the back office and into boardroom strategy. First, disruption is more interconnected than before. The BIS notes that operational resilience is about delivering critical operations through disruption, whether the source is a cyber incident, technology failure, natural disaster, or other severe-but-plausible scenario. That matters because modern firms do not fail only because one system breaks; they fail because dependencies across people, technology, facilities, suppliers, and data create cascading effects. [3]

Secondly, governance expectations are becoming more sophisticated. Deloitte’s latest global research on board and C-suite collaboration shows that leaders are placing greater emphasis on strategic risk oversight, scenario planning, and open communication as the foundations of long-term resilience. In other words, resilience is increasingly being managed as a leadership and operating-model issue, not simply a documentation exercise. [4]

Thirdly, firms are recognising that resilience supports performance, not just protection. McKinsey argues that resilience becomes a competitive advantage when organisations move from narrow risk coverage toward a holistic view of their environment. Its research on previous downturns found that around 10% of publicly traded companies materially outperformed the rest; by the trough of the downturn, those “resilients” had increased EBITDA by 10%, while peers had lost nearly 15%. That does not mean continuity planning alone creates superior performance, but it does show that preparedness, agility, and disciplined response can preserve optionality when markets weaken. [5]

Business benefits

The business case for continuity now rests on four tangible benefits. The first is revenue continuity. Organisations that can keep critical services running, even at reduced capacity, are better able to protect customer relationships and avoid self-inflicted commercial losses during disruption. The second is trust. Deloitte notes that embedding resilience helps organisations protect reputation and maintain stakeholder trust, while HBR argues that resilience enables companies to capitalise on opportunities when competitors are least prepared. [6]

The third benefit is speed of recovery. Under ISO 22301, business continuity management is not merely a response plan; it is a structured management system designed to reduce the likelihood of disruption and improve recovery capability over time. The fourth is strategic agility. McKinsey’s work with chief risk officers shows that leading institutions are moving beyond reactive crisis management towards scenario-based foresight, early indicators, and the ability to pivot into new realities faster than laggards. That shift matters as much for growth strategy as for risk discipline. [7]

Implementation framework

A practical implementation framework begins with defining what is genuinely critical. ISO 22301 provides the overarching management-system framework, while BIS guidance makes the next steps more concrete for complex institutions: identify critical operations, set a tolerance for disruption, map interconnections and interdependencies, and maintain business continuity plans that are tested under severe-but-plausible scenarios. For executive teams, the key is not to catalogue everything; it is to identify the small set of services, processes, and assets that must continue if the organisation is to remain viable. [8]

From there, resilience needs to be integrated rather than fragmented. PwC argues that an integrated resilience programme is essential, and Deloitte warns that many organisations still manage business, cyber, and technology resilience in silos. A strong framework therefore aligns continuity, incident response, cyber resilience, third-party risk, communications, and governance around common priorities. It should also assign executive ownership, define decision rights, establish escalation thresholds, and test response capabilities frequently enough to expose real weaknesses before events do. [9]

Case studies and examples

The strategic case becomes clearer when theory is matched with real-world examples. McKinsey describes work with a global pharmaceutical company that had suffered a major cyberattack and discovered that its continuity plans were inadequate for thriving during major disruption. The response was not simply technical remediation; it involved defining a focused set of top enterprise priorities and strengthening business continuity capabilities across the organisation. That example illustrates a broader lesson: continuity becomes more valuable when it is linked to enterprise priorities rather than generic recovery checklists. [10]

The World Bank provides a second example through its work on Japanese business continuity planning. It notes that, following major disruption, business continuity plans and management were further mainstreamed as a tool for resilience and competitiveness, and cites evidence that Japanese manufacturing companies with BCPs experienced less damage to sales and recovered more quickly than those without such plans. The implication is important for global executives: continuity investment can generate measurable operational and commercial benefits when embedded before disruption rather than improvised afterwards. [11]

Regulatory and industry context

Although the commercial case for resilience now extends across sectors, financial services remains one of the clearest indicators of where practice is heading. BIS principles define operational resilience as the ability to deliver critical operations in the face of disruption and emphasise governance, mapping, testing, third-party management, incident response, and resilient ICT. At the same time, McKinsey’s banking research shows that chief risk officers increasingly see risk as central to institutional strategy and resilience building, not merely regulatory maintenance. That combination of supervisory expectation and strategic intent is likely to influence practice far beyond banking, especially in industries where service availability and trust are core value drivers. [12]

Industry context also strengthens the broader investment case. The World Bank’s work on resilient infrastructure finds that strengthening exposed infrastructure assets is a cost-effective choice in the large majority of scenarios, with a benefit-cost ratio above one in 96% of cases examined. While infrastructure resilience is not identical to business continuity, the message is directionally relevant: resilience spending often creates value by avoiding heavier downstream losses and disruption costs. [13]

Risks and mitigations

There are, however, common failure points. One is treating continuity as a compliance artefact rather than an operating capability. Another is organisational fragmentation, where cyber, IT, vendor management, operations, and crisis teams work from different assumptions. A third is underinvestment in people and leadership. PwC reports that 31% of respondents see building a team with the right skills as a major challenge, while 57% identify upskilling future leaders as a major resilience priority. These risks can be mitigated by integrated governance, scenario-based testing, clearer executive sponsorship, and regular review of critical dependencies and decision pathways. [9]

Conclusion

The resilience economy rewards organisations that can continue, adapt, and recover without losing strategic momentum. Business continuity is therefore becoming a source of competitive advantage because it protects revenue, preserves trust, reduces decision lag, and improves the ability to capture opportunity during disruption. For CEOs and boards, the practical priority is to treat resilience as a performance capability with clear ownership, measurable tolerances, and regular scenario testing. For COOs, CROs, CIOs, and continuity leaders, the next step is to simplify the programme around critical services, dependency mapping, integrated response, and disciplined exercises that reveal operational truth. In this environment, preparedness is no longer just prudent; it is commercially intelligent. [14]

Frequently asked questions

What is business continuity in the resilience economy?

Business continuity in the resilience economy means more than restoring operations after an incident. It refers to the capability to maintain critical services, recover quickly, and adapt under pressure in ways that protect performance, reputation, and stakeholder trust. ISO 22301 frames this as a management system for protecting against, reducing the likelihood of, and ensuring recovery from disruptive incidents. [15]

How does business continuity create competitive advantage?

It creates advantage by preserving revenue continuity, shortening recovery time, protecting customer confidence, and allowing leaders to act while competitors are still stabilising. HBR describes resilience as a strategic advantage that enables companies to capitalise on opportunities when competitors are least prepared, and McKinsey links resilience to superior performance through downturn conditions. [16]

Is operational resilience the same as business continuity?

Not exactly. Business continuity is a core component of operational resilience, but operational resilience is broader. BIS guidance includes governance, operational risk management, business continuity planning and testing, dependency mapping, incident response, and ICT resilience. [17]

What should a business continuity framework include?

A robust framework should define critical services, set disruption tolerances, map dependencies across people, processes, technology, facilities, and third parties, establish incident-management procedures, and test plans under severe-but-plausible scenarios. ISO 22301 and BIS principles both support this structured approach. [8]

Why are impact tolerances and scenario testing important in operational resilience?

Impact tolerances help organisations define what level of disruption is acceptable for critical operations, while scenario testing reveals whether plans, controls, and escalation processes actually work under pressure. BIS explicitly recommends both as core elements of operational resilience practice. [17]

How often should organisations test business continuity plans?

There is no universal frequency that fits every sector, but plans should be exercised regularly enough to reflect changing dependencies, new technologies, supplier changes, and lessons learned from incidents. BIS and ISO both emphasise continual improvement, while PwC’s resilience research underscores the need for integrated programmes that stay embedded in operations rather than remaining static. [18]

What role should the board and C-suite play in resilience strategy?

The board and executive team should set the tone, approve priorities, oversee scenario planning, and ensure resilience is aligned with long-term strategy. Deloitte’s global research finds that strategic risk oversight, scenario planning, and transparent communication between boards and executives are central to organisational resilience. [4]

[1][2] Resilient Firms and Economies: How Companies, Governments and Multilateral Development Banks can Help Unlock Growth in Emerging Markets 2025 | World Economic Forum

https://www.weforum.org/publications/resilient-firms-and-economies-how-companies-governments-and-mdbs-can-help-unlock-growth-in-emerging-markets/

[3][12][17][18] Principles for operational resilience – Executive Summary

https://www.bis.org/fsi/fsisummaries/op_resilience.htm

[4] Building organizational resilience | Deloitte Insights

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html

[5] From risk management to strategic resilience | McKinsey

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/risk-and-resilience/our-insights/from-risk-management-to-strategic-resilience

[6] Operational Resilience: The Cornerstone of Modern Organizations | Deloitte Belgium

https://www.deloitte.com/be/en/services/consulting/blogs/operational-resilience-the-cornerstone-of-modern-organizations.html

[7][8][15] ISO 22301:2019 - Business continuity management systems

https://www.iso.org/standard/75106.html

[9] Global Crisis and Resilience Survey 2023 | PwC

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/crisis-solutions/global-crisis-survey.html

[10] Response and resilience | Risk & Resilience | McKinsey & Company

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/risk-and-resilience/how-we-help-clients/crisis-response?utm_source=chatgpt.com

[11] thedocs.worldbank.org

https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/f9c6429c6d45843d2bd1bf932345bb56-0360042023/original/RiR-Business-Continuity-Planning-for-Climate-Resilient-Industries-en-drmhubtokyo.pdf

[13] World Bank Document

https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/111181560974989791/pdf/Lifelines-The-Resilient-Infrastructure-Opportunity.pdf

[14][16] Make Resilience Your Company's Strategic Advantage

https://store.hbr.org/product/make-resilience-your-company-s-strategic-advantage/H06XVY

[19] Banking Resilience in the Digital Economy Guide | GBAF

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/banking-resilience-digital-economy-business-case/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

[20] How Risk Management Is Strengthening Stability in Modern Banking

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/how-risk-management-is-strengthening-stability-in-modern-banking/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

[21] Trends - Global Banking & Finance Review

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/category/trends/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

[22] Principles for operational resilience

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d516.htm