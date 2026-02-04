Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.3% y/y in January
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 9.3% in January, marking a third month of growth. However, deliveries from its Shanghai plant fell 28.9% from December.
BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tesla sold 69,129 China-made electric vehicles in January, up 9.3% from a year earlier, extending gains for a third consecutive month as it battles shrinking market share in both China and Europe.
Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at its Shanghai plant, including exports to Europe and other markets, slid 28.9% from December, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
An electric vehicle (EV) is a type of vehicle that is powered by electricity instead of traditional fuels like gasoline or diesel, using electric motors and batteries.
Sales figures refer to the numerical data that represent the quantity of products sold within a specific period, often used to analyze market performance.
A year-over-year (y/y) comparison measures the change in a specific metric, such as sales or revenue, over a one-year period to assess growth or decline.
Sustainability in business refers to practices that meet current needs without compromising future generations' ability to meet theirs, often focusing on environmental and social responsibility.
Explore more articles in the Finance category