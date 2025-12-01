Finance
New Tesla sales in Spain fall 8.75% in November, other EV sales double
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car sales in Spain fell 8.75% in November from the same month in 2024 to 1,523 vehicles, registration data released by industry group ANFAC showed on Monday.
Between January and November, sales of Tesla cars in Spain increased 5.56% from the same period a year earlier, while total sales of electrified vehicles, a category that includes both fully electric vehicles and hybrids doubled.
