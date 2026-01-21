Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Tesla's Berlin gigafactory cuts 1,700 jobs, reducing its workforce by 14% to enhance productivity and cut costs.
BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Tesla's workforce at its gigafactory outside Berlin has shrunk by some 1,700 employees, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday.
The Gruenheide plant south-east of the German capital, Tesla's only production site in Europe, currently has 10,703 workers, the newspaper reported, citing an internal document inviting staff to elect their works council representatives.
That was down 14% compared to the figure given in a similar document ahead of the works council elections in 2024.
A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In April 2024, Musk told Tesla workers that the EV maker would lay off more than 10% of its workforce globally to reduce costs and improving productivity.
(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Madeline Chambers)
A gigafactory is a large-scale manufacturing facility designed to produce batteries and electric vehicles at high volumes, significantly reducing production costs and increasing efficiency.
Workforce reduction refers to the process of decreasing the number of employees in a company, often due to financial constraints, restructuring, or changes in business strategy.
A works council is a representative body of employees in a company that engages in discussions with management on workplace issues, including working conditions, employee rights, and organizational changes.
