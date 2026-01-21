Tesla Cuts Workforce at Berlin Gigafactory by 1,700 Employees

Impact of Workforce Reduction at Tesla's Berlin Plant

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Tesla's workforce at its gigafactory outside Berlin has shrunk by some 1,700 employees, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday.

Current Workforce Statistics

The Gruenheide plant south-east of the German capital, Tesla's only production site in Europe, currently has 10,703 workers, the newspaper reported, citing an internal document inviting staff to elect their works council representatives.

Company Response and Future Plans

That was down 14% compared to the figure given in a similar document ahead of the works council elections in 2024.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April 2024, Musk told Tesla workers that the EV maker would lay off more than 10% of its workforce globally to reduce costs and improving productivity.

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Madeline Chambers)