Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla new car registrations fell by two thirds in France and Sweden in December, but surged in Norway confirming a trend of record sales in Europe's EV trailblazer while the U.S. automaker's market share crumbles across the rest of the region.

Elon Musk's EV brand has seen slowing sales in Europe since late 2024 due to growing competition, the brand's aging lineup and protests against Musk's public praise of European right-wing political figures.

Despite the launch of cheaper versions of Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 across Europe, its business has not yet recovered.

In France, Europe's third-biggest car market after Germany and Britain, Tesla registrations - a proxy for sales - slumped 66% last month to 1,942 vehicles, data from French car body PFA showed on Thursday.

Registrations fell 37% in France in 2025 as a whole.

In Sweden, Tesla registrations fell 71% to 821 vehicles in December leading to a 70% drop in 2025, according to Mobility Sweden.

Up to November, Tesla's market share across Europe, Britain and the European Free Trade Association was down to 1.7% from 2.4% in the same period of 2024.

However in Norway, Tesla registrations jumped 89% in December from a year earlier to 5,679 vehicles, registration data showed on Friday.

The brand had a market share of over 19% in the country in 2025, setting a new annual sales record and benefiting from almost all of Norway's new car sales being electric.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik and Susan Fenton)