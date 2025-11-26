Tesla says it values China suppliers, does not exclude any by origin
Tesla says it values China suppliers, does not exclude any by origin
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A top Tesla China executive said on Wednesday the U.S. automaker values the role of China-based suppliers and does not exclude any on the basis of country of origin or geographical location.
The remark by Grace Tao, on Chinese social media platform Weibo, came after the Wall Street Journal said this month that Tesla has been requiring suppliers to exclude China-made components in its manufacture of cars in the United States.
"Whether in the United States, China or Europe, Tesla applies the same strict and objective standards for selecting suppliers across its global production facilities," Tao said.
"The country of origin or geographical source of the supplier does not constitute an exclusionary criterion," added Tao, who is Tesla's vice president charged with handling government affairs and public relations in China.
She did not directly refer to the newspaper report.
Tesla's Shanghai factory achieved the lowest prices globally for consumers in China to buy its Model 3 and Model Y with the help of more than 400 domestic supplier, Tao said, adding that more than 60 of them also supply Tesla globally.
Tesla has said it sources locally more than 95% of the components in the China-made Model 3 and the refreshed version of the Model Y. The Model 3 is sold from 235,500 yuan ($33,250) in China, versus $36,990 in the United States.
General Motors has told several thousand suppliers to scrub their supply chains of parts from China, Reuters reported in November, reflecting automakers’ growing frustration over geopolitical disruptions to operations.
($1=7.0822 yuan)
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)