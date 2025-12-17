Home > Finance > Unions say Telefonica scales back Spain layoff plan by a quarter
Finance

Unions say Telefonica scales back Spain layoff plan by a quarter

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica has presented a final ‍proposal to ‌cut more than 4,500 jobs across several units ⁠in Spain, union ‌representatives said on Wednesday, describing the plan as fully voluntary following changes introduced during negotiations.

The proposal foresees 3,765 ⁠departures at Telefonica's core Spanish operations, alongside a further 599 ​cuts at its global business units and ‌190 at its ⁠subscription TV service Movistar+, bringing the total to 4,554, union UGT said.

A final meeting on Movistar+ ​is scheduled for Wednesday, the union added.

Main unions CCOO and UGT both said the reduction in minimum departures should allow the process to ​be ‍carried out on ​a 100% voluntary basis, avoiding compulsory layoffs.

The revised proposal represents a reduction of about 25% from the number of job cuts initially put forward by the company at the start of negotiations.

Telefonica declined ⁠to comment.

The move comes as European telecom operators face years of ​stagnant growth and investor pressure to cut costs and prepare for consolidation.

Telefonica cut about 3,400 jobs last year as part of ‌efforts to reduce expenses and shore up its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Jesús Calero; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Related Posts
Italy, France say it's 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Italy, France say it's 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Germany warns against jeopardizing peace after Trump's Venezuela tanker blockade
Germany warns against jeopardizing peace after Trump's Venezuela tanker blockade
Analysis-Gold forecast to glitter again next year despite biggest gain since 1979
Analysis-Gold forecast to glitter again next year despite biggest gain since 1979
Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount
Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows
EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports
EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports
Putin says Russia will achieve war goals, keep expanding 'buffer zone'
Putin says Russia will achieve war goals, keep expanding 'buffer zone'
Italy's Meloni says it's still 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Italy's Meloni says it's still 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says
UK stocks rebound on banking gains ahead of BoE rate cut call
UK stocks rebound on banking gains ahead of BoE rate cut call
Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says
Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says
Serco sees profit ahead of market view through 2026; CFO to retire next year
Serco sees profit ahead of market view through 2026; CFO to retire next year

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Analysis-Crypto investors show caution, shift to new strategies after crash

Analysis-Crypto investors show caution, shift to new strategies after crash

Growth in UK house prices and private rents slows

Growth in UK house prices and private rents slows

Continental picks tyre veteran as CEO to focus on core business

Continental picks tyre veteran as CEO to focus on core business

Italy's Meloni says using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine 'far from easy' ahead of EU summit

Italy's Meloni says using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine 'far from easy' ahead of EU summit

UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime

UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime

Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike

Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike

Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike

Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike

UK to rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme in 2027

UK to rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme in 2027

Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16

Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16

Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period

Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period

EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off

EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off

German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds

German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds

View All Finance Posts
;