Home > Finance > Telecom Italia moves to ditch costly savings shares
Finance

Telecom Italia moves to ditch costly savings shares

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has launched a long-awaited plan to convert costly savings shares into ordinary stock after a compensation windfall that will also help the company to resume dividend payments that were halted in 2022.

 TIM's 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) victory in a long-running case over concession fees enables the company to proceed with the conversion it says will simplify its capital structure and governance, cut costs linked to multiple share classes and boost liquidity and the free float of ordinary shares.

The price of TIM's savings shares jumped by 9% in early trade after the company outlined the terms of the conversion late on Sunday.

Analysts at Intermonte, which advised TIM on the plan together with Goldman Sachs, said the move could cost TIM about 630 million euros.

However, assuming TIM resumes dividend payouts from next year, savings from the scrapping of the more privileged and higher-paying class of shares are projected at about 1 billion euros, Intermonte said.

Davide Leone, whose London-based investment firm is the main holder of TIM savings shares, welcomed the proposed terms as "market-friendly" and said it worked for both types of shareholder. 

TIM has called meetings of both ordinary and savings shareholders on January 28 to vote on the proposal.

Savings shareholders will be offered one ordinary share for each savings share plus 0.12 euros in cash for voluntary conversion. Any remaining savings shares after the voluntary period will be converted at the same ratio with a smaller 0.04 euro cash adjustment.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by David Goodman)

Related Posts
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Analysis-Orban's giveaways still not turning election tide in Hungary
Telecom Italia's main holder of savings shares welcomes conversion terms
Telecom Italia's main holder of savings shares welcomes conversion terms
European shares slip as investors navigate Holiday-shortened week
European shares slip as investors navigate Holiday-shortened week
HTC bets its open AI strategy to drive smartglasses sales
HTC bets its open AI strategy to drive smartglasses sales
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Indonesia signs free trade deal with Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union
Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland
Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland
UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes
UK health minister vows to prevent renewed doctors' strikes
Coty names P&G's Strobel as interim chief; Nabi to leave company
Coty names P&G's Strobel as interim chief; Nabi to leave company
UK's Harbour Energy enters Gulf of Mexico with $3.2 billion LLOG deal
UK's Harbour Energy enters Gulf of Mexico with $3.2 billion LLOG deal
China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%
China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties up to 42.7%
Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations
Italy regulator fines Apple $115 million for alleged App Store privacy violations
UK consumers feel the pinch from tax increases as economy slows
UK consumers feel the pinch from tax increases as economy slows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

German auto exports hit hard by Trump tariffs, study shows

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Delivering under fire: How Nova Post became Ukraine's wartime success story

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Trump shook up global trade this year; some uncertainty may persist in 2026

Asia shares extend gains, yen friendless as bonds buckle

Asia shares extend gains, yen friendless as bonds buckle

Oil rises as US ramps up action against Venezuela tankers

Oil rises as US ramps up action against Venezuela tankers

Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say

Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say

Oil price gains after US interception of oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over weekend

Oil price gains after US interception of oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over weekend

UK job vacancies slide in November but pay growth accelerates, Adzuna says

UK job vacancies slide in November but pay growth accelerates, Adzuna says

Yen slides as cautious BOJ stance dares traders to test Tokyo's patience

Yen slides as cautious BOJ stance dares traders to test Tokyo's patience

Samsung Biologics to buy US drug production facility from GSK for $280 million

Samsung Biologics to buy US drug production facility from GSK for $280 million

Seatrium, Maersk settle dispute over $475 million contract for offshore wind vessel

Seatrium, Maersk settle dispute over $475 million contract for offshore wind vessel

Telecom Italia to hold Sunday board meeting on savings share conversion plan

Telecom Italia to hold Sunday board meeting on savings share conversion plan

View All Finance Posts