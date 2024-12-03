TradingTech leads European shares higher, France’s political outlook in focus
Published : 17 hours ago, on
(Reuters) – European shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by the tech and basic resources sectors, with investors on tenterhooks ahead of the outcome of France’s political instability this week as the likelihood of the government’s collapse has rocked the country’s markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, with the technology and basic resources sectors leading the charge, gaining 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.
Although up 0.6% on the day, France’s CAC 40 blue-chip index continues to underperform its regional peers as the country’s government faces an all but certain collapse on Wednesday after far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Both French stock and bond markets have come under pressure. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is grappling with rising deficit, with Barnier’s government facing strong opposition to their budget.
Shares of Worldline were among the biggest gainers on STOXX 600, extending its gains from the previous day after the French payments group attracted early-stage takeover interest from private equity firms.
Mercedes-Benz dropped 2% after Barclays cut its rating on the German carmaker’s shares to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.
(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by Savio D’Souza)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Technology4 days ago
How Web3 Adoption is Driving Use Cases Across Industries
-
Investing2 days ago
Exclusive-Kioxia sets IPO price range of 1,390-1,520 yen per share, sources say
-
Finance2 days ago
PZU aims to sell Alior Bank shares to Pekao under new strategy
-
Business2 days ago
Prosus nearly doubles profit in H1 on strong e-commerce, Tencent growth