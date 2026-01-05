By Stephen Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to give a speech on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, potentially revealing new details about product plans for the world's most valuable listed company as it faces increasing competition from both rivals and its own customers.

Less than two weeks ago, the company scooped up talent and chip technology from startup Groq, including executives who were instrumental in helping Alphabet's Google design its own AI chips. While Google is a major Nvidia customer, its own chips have emerged as one of Nvidia's biggest threats as Google works closely with Meta Platforms and others to chip away at Nvidia's AI stronghold.

At the same time, Nvidia is eager to show that its latest products can outperform older chips like the H200, which U.S. President Donald Trump has allowed to flow to China. Reuters has reported that the chip, which was the predecessor to Nvidia's current flagship "Blackwell" chip, is in high demand in China, which has alarmed China hawks across the U.S. political spectrum.

Huang's speech is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT). Other key speakers at the annual trade show this year include AMD CEO Lisa Su, the CEO of Finnish health tech company Oura, Tom Hale, and PC maker Lenovo's CEO, Yuanqing Yang.

