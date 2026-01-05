EU extends SATA and TAT airlines state aid divestment conditions deadlines
EU extends SATA and TAT airlines state aid divestment conditions deadlines
Posted on January 5, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission has extended the deadlines for SATA and TAP airlines to complete the divestments of assets that were conditions for restructuring aid granted by the Portuguese government, said the EU on Monday.
Portugal's government had re-launched the long-delayed privatisation of flag carrier TAP last year, saying it aimed to sell a 49.9% stake within a year's time, and could then consider offloading more of the airline's capital.
