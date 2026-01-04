ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The bodies of four more people who died in the fire that killed 40 people at a bar in Switzerland on New Year's Eve have been identified, cantonal police said.

Two Swiss women aged 24 and 22 along with two Swiss men aged 21 and 18 have been identified and their bodies have been returned to their families, Valais police said. No further information was given.

The news takes the number of identified bodies following the blaze in the ski resort of Crans-Montana to eight, after the identification of four other bodies on Saturday.

Officials are still trying to identify many of those killed in the fire at the Le Constellation bar, which has become one of Switzerland's worst tragedies.

Some 119 people suffered injuries, including severe burns, with many transferred to burn units in hospitals around Europe. Work on identifying the dead and the injured are continuing, the police said.

Two people who ran the bar are under criminal investigation on suspicion of offences including homicide by negligence, prosecutors said on Saturday.

