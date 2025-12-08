ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Andre Helfenstein, a former senior executive at Credit Suisse, will become chairman of the board at Swiss stock exchange operator SIX on January 1, succeeding Thomas Wellauer, the company said on Friday.

Helfenstein, who joined SIX's board in 2020, had led Credit Suisse's Switzerland operations until 2024.

Wellauer will stay on the SIX board until its annual general meeting in May to ensure a smooth transition, SIX said.

A former partner at Boston Consulting Group, Helfenstein faces major challenges at SIX.

The firm expects to post a loss of around 300 million Swiss francs ($374.20 million) in 2025, largely due to a significant write-down on its stake in French payments firm Worldline.

($1 = 0.8017 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt)