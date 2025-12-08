By John Revill

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has won broad support from groups consulted over a new agreement to deepen ties with the European Union, officials said on Friday.

The ruling Federal Council said nearly three quarters of cantons, political parties and other associations had given a positive response to the package of proposals to overhaul relations between Bern and Brussels negotiated last year.

Covering everything from electricity to state aid, transport and freedom of movement, plus Bern's financial contribution to the bloc, the agreement draws the EU and its fourth-biggest export market closer together.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that what he called the bilateral approach to the bloc had significantly more support than other options, including pursuing a purely free trade deal, joining the European Economic Area or even joining the EU.

"This package allows us to continue this path, to boost our security, underpin our prosperity and give our young people and our companies dependable options for the future," Cassis told reporters at a press conference.

Despite opposition from some powerful interests, Switzerland has been edging closer to Europe, saying it needs to have stable and reliable relations during a time of geopolitical tension marked by the war in Ukraine and rising economic protectionism.

The government also pledged greater transparency on the contentious issue of so-called "dynamic alignment" of laws, in which Switzerland, pending its own constitutional safeguards, adapts its legislation to relevant changes in EU law.

A new law will be drafted to set out how and when parliament must be informed and consulted while EU rules that affect Switzerland are drafted, the government said.

The package is expected to be sent to the Swiss parliament in March, the government added. A referendum on it could occur in 2027 or later, Cassis said.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)