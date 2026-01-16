Sweden's Finance Minister Highlights Tax Referendum in Upcoming Election

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said on Friday that a general election in September this year will be a referendum on taxes.

Sweden's economy is picking up speed after treading water for the last couple of years with the full effects of a series of rate cuts by the central bank still to be felt.

"The election this autumn, concerning economic matters, will be a referendum on taxes," Svantesson told a press conference.

She said the average family will have available 5,000 crowns ($542) more per month in 2026 compared with 2022 thanks to tax cuts by the right wing government coalition.

($1 = 9.2336 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)