Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
SALEN, Sweden, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sweden will spend 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) on air defence aimed at primarily protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the government said on Sunday.
Sweden has, like most European countries, invested heavily in defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Sweden's vast territory has remained vulnerable to aerial threats.
"The experience from the war in Ukraine clearly shows how crucial a robust and resilient air defence is," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told reporters at a security conference in northern Sweden.
He said Sweden would buy short-range air defence systems to protect cities, bridges, power plants and other critical infrastructure.
On Sunday Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized the U.S. administration's "threatening rhetoric" against Greenland and Denmark, saying the U.S. should thank Denmark for being a loyal ally.
($1 = 9.1954 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan AhlanderEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
Air defence refers to the measures taken to protect a country or area from aerial attacks, including the use of missiles and other military technology.
Short-range air defence systems are military technologies designed to intercept and destroy incoming threats, such as missiles and aircraft, at close range.
