Swedish GDP grew 1.1% in the third quarter, final data shows
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's gross domestic product grew 1.1% in the third quarter of 2025 from the previous three month period and grew 2.6% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, final figures from the Statistics Office showed on Friday.
"The economic upturn was broad-based with contributions from exports, gross fixed capital formation and household consumption. High imports of services and lower build-up of inventories somewhat dampened growth," the statistics office said.
Flash figures published at the end of last month showed GDP expanded 1.1% compared to the previous three month period and had grown 2.4% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast annual growth would be revised down to 1.7%.
The economy is picking up speed after three years where it has barely grown. The government expects GDP to expand around 0.9% this year but 3.1% in 2026 as the full effects of a series of rate cuts and an expansive budget kick in.
The central bank has eased policy eight times since spring 2024 but has said it now expects rates to stay at 1.75% through next year.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Marta Franckowiak and Elviira Luoma in Gdansk, editing by Terje Solsvik)